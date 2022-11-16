Want to rock out with the best Warzone 2 SA-B 50 loadout? This loadout is similar to that of the same gun in Modern Warfare 2 but focuses more on weapon handling and mobility to enable you to raise the gun and fire as quickly as possible. After all, this marksman rifle already has a decent amount of damage and accuracy, so it doesn’t need much tweaking here.

Here is the best Warzone 2 SA-B 50 loadout:

Muzzle : Polarfire-S

: Polarfire-S Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Stock : Assault-60 Stock

: Assault-60 Stock Rear Grip : Schlager Match Grip

: Schlager Match Grip Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

Perhaps the most important attachment for this build is the muzzle, the Polarfire-S. This gives you sound suppression and big boosts to bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness at the cost of ADS speed and aiming stability. Don’t worry, as the FSS OLE-V Laser raises both of these stats, as well as your sprint to fire speed, but also gives you a visible laser while aiming.

Another necessary attachment is the Assault-60 Stock. This vastly improves sprint speed, aim walking speed, crouch movement speed, and aim down sight speed, meaning that you can quickly reposition if you’re ever spotted. There’s also the Schlager Match Grip, which similarly improves your sprint to fire speed and aim down sight speed at the cost of some recoil control.

Finally, we’re going with the FSS ST87 Bolt, as this boosts rechambering speed at the cost of rechambering accuracy, meaning that this bolt-action gun cycles through rounds more quickly per shot. This attachment is particularly handy if you spot more than one target and want to take them both out before they spot you.

While we’ll sorely miss the Kar98k, there’s every chance this SA-B 50 loadout will help fill that gap as one of the best Warzone 2 marksman rifles on offer. It is, however, a crowded arsenal as there are plenty of other viable contenders for the title of the best Warzone 2 guns available in the battle royale game. But, of course, one gun on its own can’t make or break your fortunes in a match, so check out our best Warzone 2 loadout guide if you’re looking for the perfect secondary weapon to pair the SA-B 50 with.