The best LC10 loadout in Warzone

Looking for the best LC10 SMG Warzone loadout? Warzone Season Two is upon us, and there’s plenty of new content to enjoy in the battle royale game. Alongside new game modes, map changes, and gameplay tweaks, there’s also a brand new battle pass featuring two new Warzone weapons – the Fara 83 assault rifle, and the LC10 SMG.

The LC10 SMG is unlocked at tier 31 of the Warzone battle pass, with the Poison Dart variant – a bright neon camo version that looks like a poisonous frog – unlocking at level 100 of the battle pass. The LC10 isn’t quite as overwhelmingly powerful as the new AR, but it certainly belongs among the ranks of the best Warzone SMGs; it offers a good rate-of-fire, great accuracy, low recoil, and a considerable effective damage range.

The LC10 is particularly easy to use in medium-long range combat thanks to this very low recoil and high accuracy, so the best Warzone LC10 SMG attachments focus on making the most of its advantages.

best Warzone LC10 loadout

The best Warzone LC10 loadout is:

SOCOM Eliminator/Agency Suppressor

13.9” Task Force

Field Agent Grip

Salvo 52 Rnd Fast Mag

Raider Stock

The SOCOM Eliminator substantially reduces your vertical recoil at the cost of a slight reduction in horizontal recoil control. We would typically recommend the Agency Suppressor – however, as of this update, it’s been temporarily reverted back to how it used to be; no more increased bullet velocity; instead, it offers vertical recoil control and decreased effective damage range. Raven Software has clarified that this is an unintentional change, however, and should be reverted in the next hotfix.

The 13.9” Task Force barrel is, without a doubt, a powerful contender, substantially increasing the LC10’s effective damage range and bullet velocity; it reduces your recoil control, but we can make it up elsewhere. If you haven’t unlocked this barrel yet, the 11.9” Reinforced Heavy is another great choice – it also gives the gun additional effective damage range and bullet velocity, at the cost of sprinting and aim walking move speed.

The Field Agent Grip gives up back some of the horizontal and vertical recoil control we lose with the Task Force – or otherwise virtually eliminates it, if you’ve gone with the Reinforced Heavy. For the magazine, we recommend the fastest mag you have – ideally, the Salvo 52 Rnd Fast Mag, but it’ll take you a while to unlock.

The Raider Stock offers increased ADS firing move speed, aim walking movement speed, and an increased sprint to fire time, at the cost of some hip fire accuracy – until you’ve unlocked it, though, go for the Wire Stock or SAS Combat Stock instead.

That’s the best LC10 SMG Warzone loadout – if you’ve been playing the new Zombies mode and are curious about how to use the Warzone yellow access card, or perhaps you’re looking for all Warzone bunker codes and maps, we’ve got the answers you seek.