Trying to find the best UGM loadout in Warzone? Season 4 is here, introducing a new map to the battle royale game, loads of balance changes, and three new weapons to add to your arsenal. The UGM-8 is particularly interesting as it’s very lightweight for an LMG, which aren’t typically known for their mobility as they’re made to keep enemies pinned back with suppression fire, so this weapon opens up new opportunities to explore.

When customised using the perfect attachments, the best UGM loadout combines the stock weapon’s lightweight advantages alongside huge magazines to blast rival squads to pieces. There’s a good chance the UGM finds its way onto the best LMGs in Warzone list once players get this lethal weapon in their hands.

How to unlock the UGM in Warzone

You can get your hands on the best Marco loadout quickly, and the same applies to the UGM-8. All you need to do to unlock the UGM in Warzone Season 4 is reach tier 31 in the battle pass.

Best UGM loadout in Warzone

The best Call of Duty Warzone UGM loadout is:

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : Bernard XL214 736mm

: Bernard XL214 736mm Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box

: 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Proficiency : Tight Grip

: Tight Grip Kit: Fully Loaded

In an effort to turn the UGM into a mobile version of the best Bruen loadout, the Recoil Booster is a good pick to improve the weapon’s fire rate at the expense of some accuracy. Thanks to the UGM’s mobility stats, we can attach the Bernard XL214 736mm without feeling the negative effects it introduces to the aim down sight speed, movement speed, and sprint to fire speed. This attachment is essential as it helps to stabilise the gun by drastically improving its recoil control, flinch resistance, and fire rate.

We opted not to include a stock as they all come with downsides that you aren’t able to address by picking different attachments. Moving on to the underbarrel, the H1941 Hand Stop continues to improve the UGM’s recoil control and accuracy, though this hurts the gun’s hip fire accuracy. Luckily, this barely has any impact as we won’t be firing the UGM from the hip any time soon.

The 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box is arguably the most important attachment of the bunch as it has a huge impact on how you use the UGM. This magazine hurts the weapon’s bullet velocity and range, bullet penetration, and damage. In exchange, the UGM’s recoil control becomes similar to some of the best SMGs in Warzone and gains an additional 75 bullets to burn through.

We’ve gone for the Lengthened ammunition to improve the UGM’s bullet velocity – this is vital as the magazine attachment dealt a large blow to this key area. The Fabric Grip improves the weapon’s aim down sight speed, perfect for close quarters combat. Finally, Tight Grip is an excellent proficiency for any LMG as it increases your accuracy while continuously firing. To top it off, Fully Loaded ensures you have enough bullets at your disposal to take down plenty of enemies.

And that's how you build the best UGM loadout in Warzone.