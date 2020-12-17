Looking for the best Mac-10 loadout in Warzone? If you’ve been playing the battle royale game since the latest season began, you may have noticed an influx of players using this brand new SMG on the battlefield. The Mac-10 has quickly established itself as one of, if not the best SMG in Warzone. Its high rate of fire coupled with a low recoil pattern makes it a lethal weapon when used with the correct loadouts.

The latest season of Warzone introduces Cold War guns to the game, giving each weapon their own unique set of stats in the battle royale mode compared to multiplayer. In the case of the Mac-10, these new stats have breathed new life into the weapon, making it a viable pick for any serious Warzone players.

It’s fair to say the Mac-10 is one of the best Warzone guns, striking the perfect balance between its lightweight attributes and strong damage output. The best part is that it’s dead simple to unlock the Mac-10 SMG, so there’s almost no reason not to use it over the MP5.

BEST WARZONE MAC-10 LOADOUT

The best Warzone Mac-10 loadout is:

SOCOM Eliminator

Ember Sighting Point

Field Agent Grip

Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag

Airborne Elastic Wrap

By default, the Mac-10’s strengths lie in its high mobility and control stats, allowing you to move faster than people using assault rifles. In order to get the most out of this weapon, we’ve selected attachments that should give you an advantage in any close range encounter.

What makes the Mac-10 so powerful is the aim down sight speed and rapid rate of fire. If someone starts shooting at you, the Mac-10 gives you a chance to win the fight despite being late on the draw. By equipping the SOCOM Eliminator, you can reduce some of the vertical recoil to make the gun even more accurate.

Given the Mac-10’s incredibly quick aim down sight time, we’ve opted for the Ember Sighting Point laser to give the weapon better hip fire accuracy and reveal distance. In those rare instances – where you desperately need to fire at an enemy without aiming down the sights – the Ember Sighting Point can give you that slight advantage in these awkward situations.

If you’d rather use a suppressor over a laser, give the SOCOM Eliminator a try instead. This attachment conceals muzzle flash and stabilises the vertical recoil on the Mac-10, increasing the accuracy even further. This loadout doesn’t feature any optics thanks to the Mac-10’s fantastic iron sights. Compared to the optics, the iron sights offer a clean view and it opens up a spare attachment slot to use.

The Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag also sacrifices some of our aim down sight time, but in return the Mac-10 gains so much. In addition to the larger magazine, the max starting ammo, ammo capacity, and reload time shoot up. The benefits gained for equipping this magazine far outweigh the negatives, making it an easy pick for our Mac-10 loadout.

Finally, the Airborne Elastic Wrap and Field Agent Grip give the Mac-10 an extra bit of accuracy to ensure you win most quick draw battles. You should be able to eliminate players with less than 15 bullets, and since this loadout equips the Mac-10 with a hefty magazine, you can take on multiple people at once.

