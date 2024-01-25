Best Warzone KATT AMR loadout

Take advantage of the vast open spaces of Urzikstan and completely dominate long-range fights with the best Warzone KATT AMR loadout.

Warzone KATT AMR loadout: a huge sniper rifle, with a muzzle attachment.
Paul Kelly's Avatar

Published:

Call of Duty: Warzone 

What is the best Warzone KATT AMR loadout? Snipers are back, baby. Well, kind of. We aren’t reliving the halcyon days of the Kar-98, but with our KATT AMR loadout, we’re getting pretty close. This hard-hitting sniper rifle can nail opponents from hundreds of meters away with ease, and secure kills with a couple of well-placed shots.

The current best Warzone loadouts meta is skewing towards a mixture of range and a dependable close-range plan B; covering as many bases in Warzone as you can takes precedence over hard-committing to one type of fight. Having a dependable Warzone sniper rifle at your side pays dividends, especially when you pair it with something like the best Warzone Rival 9 loadout.

Warzone KATT AMR loadout: a sniper rifle with a list of attachments.

Best Warzone KATT AMR loadout

  • Muzzle: XRK Nightfall suppressor XL
  • Barrel: Zang-34 Barrel
  • Stock: Precision Stock Pad
  • Bolt: Ephemeral Quickbolt
  • Rear Grip: Singer LR Grip

We’ve punished the range and bullet velocity to the maximum with this KATT AMR loadout, with the XRK Nightfall Suppressor XL and Zang-34 Barrel both offering those boosts. Increased bullet velocity means that you won’t have to lead your target as much when hitting a ranged target, and the more bullets you land, the more your enemies will die. Simple.

Because we’re taking long-range fights, steadying the idle aim swap will mean that you’re always prepared to take your shot, and don’t have to rely on holding your breath before pulling the trigger. The Precision Stock Pad and Singer LR Grip both lower idle aiming sway.

Finally, the Ephemeral Quickbolt allows you to cycle your next round faster than normal, meaning you’ll be able to take follow-up shots more quickly.

Now that you know how to build the best Warzone KATT AMR loadout, there won’t be anyone who can touch you in long-range fights. Check out the best Warzone SMGs if you want a solid secondary, or even the best Warzone BAS-B loadout if you want to fight solely at range.

When he's not writing guides at PCGamesN, PK is usually found waiting for the respawn timer in League of Legends, hanging around a tavern in Baldur's Gate 3, or fighting his way through the Settled Systems in Starfield. PK's extensive knowledge of video games is matched only by his extensive wardrobe of flannel shirts, which he has been curating since he was born, proving he was always meant to be a games journalist. He watches an episode of Star Trek every night before bed, and he loves toast, even though it makes him feel a bit sick. Buttery goodness exacts a heavy toll, one that he's willing to pay.