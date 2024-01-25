What is the best Warzone KATT AMR loadout? Snipers are back, baby. Well, kind of. We aren’t reliving the halcyon days of the Kar-98, but with our KATT AMR loadout, we’re getting pretty close. This hard-hitting sniper rifle can nail opponents from hundreds of meters away with ease, and secure kills with a couple of well-placed shots.

The current best Warzone loadouts meta is skewing towards a mixture of range and a dependable close-range plan B; covering as many bases in Warzone as you can takes precedence over hard-committing to one type of fight. Having a dependable Warzone sniper rifle at your side pays dividends, especially when you pair it with something like the best Warzone Rival 9 loadout.

Best Warzone KATT AMR loadout

Muzzle: XRK Nightfall suppressor XL

XRK Nightfall suppressor XL Barrel: Zang-34 Barrel

Zang-34 Barrel Stock: Precision Stock Pad

Precision Stock Pad Bolt: Ephemeral Quickbolt

Ephemeral Quickbolt Rear Grip: Singer LR Grip

We’ve punished the range and bullet velocity to the maximum with this KATT AMR loadout, with the XRK Nightfall Suppressor XL and Zang-34 Barrel both offering those boosts. Increased bullet velocity means that you won’t have to lead your target as much when hitting a ranged target, and the more bullets you land, the more your enemies will die. Simple.

Because we’re taking long-range fights, steadying the idle aim swap will mean that you’re always prepared to take your shot, and don’t have to rely on holding your breath before pulling the trigger. The Precision Stock Pad and Singer LR Grip both lower idle aiming sway.

Finally, the Ephemeral Quickbolt allows you to cycle your next round faster than normal, meaning you’ll be able to take follow-up shots more quickly.

Now that you know how to build the best Warzone KATT AMR loadout, there won’t be anyone who can touch you in long-range fights. Check out the best Warzone SMGs if you want a solid secondary, or even the best Warzone BAS-B loadout if you want to fight solely at range.