If you want the best Nikita AVT loadout in Warzone Pacific, then this is how to build this powerful assault rifle. The Nikita was introduced in Warzone Season 3 and can be unlocked for free at level 31 of the battle pass. It’s yet to go through a balance change to help the awkward recoil, but hopefully we’ll see some improvements in future updates.

The Nikita AVT does however have a solid firing rate, making it one of the best assault rifles in Warzone, although the time-to-kill speed needs some work. Similar to the AS44 and Volk, we’ve gone for a loadout which turns this rifle into more of an SMG, and kitted it out with attachments to help recoil, making this ideal for close-range combat. The best Warzone Nikita AVT loadout is built with close to medium range encounters in mind with a high fire rate and bullet spread.

Although accuracy and long-range shots come at a price, this is the best Nikita loadout in Warzone Pacific if you want an assault rifle that acts like an SMG, providing a bit more stability and accuracy from a powerful weapon with high mobility.

The best Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Nikita NVT loadout is:

Mercury Silencer

Kovalevskaya 548mm Precision

Carver Foregrip

7.62x54mmR 45 Round Mags

Lengthened

ZAC MS

G16 2.5x

Hatched

Brace

Fully Loaded

The aim of this loadout is to complement the speed of the Nikita by improving the recoil and increasing the accuracy. To get that recoil under control, we’ve gone for the Mercury Silencer, and improved on it further by adding the Carver Foregrip for increased accuracy and hip control.

The Kovalevskaya 548mm Precision barrel boosts accuracy, while the ZAC MS improves horizontal recoil and ADS speed. To take things even further, we can increase bullet velocity with Lengthened ammo for those up close-range fights.

Related: The best Warzone guns in Season 3

Although we’re building an SMG style loadout, we’re still opting for the G16 2.5x, which is our pick for most Warzone AR builds. It’s ideal for the Nikita as it provides additional accuracy and control, though you can try out different optics to see what best suits your style.

Now we’ve tackled recoil and bullet velocity, further improvements to accuracy can help negate some of these issues, so we’ve chosen the Hatched grip to boost accuracy and hip fire spread. For the mag, we’ve chosen the 7.62x54mmR 45 Round Mags, and although it isn’t ideal for the Nikita, it’s still better than the decreased damage and bullet velocity of the 60-round mag.

Finally, for the best perks, you want to go for Brace to further help control the recoil and Fully Loaded to start with full ammo, as you’ll be shredding through ammunition with this specific loadout.

That’s the best Nikita loadout in Warzone, for more class setups, here are the best Warzone loadouts and take your pick of other top SMG loadouts in Warzone if you want something similar to this build.