What is the best Warzone Pulyemot 762 loadout? LMGs are fast becoming a staple in Warzone; being able to put a lot of rounds down range without having to take a breath is invaluable in a game mode where at least 100 other players are trying to kill you. The Pulemyot 762 is perhaps the best of the bunch, especially when you use our loadout.

The best Warzone loadouts are a varied bunch, but one thing that they do have in common is they all have some form of ranged damage. While you won’t be able to match the best KATT AMR loadout for range, the sustained damage of the Pulemyot 762 is enough to carry to many a Warzone victory.

The best Pulemyot 762 loadout

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: Reckoning-8 Heavy Barrel

Reckoning-8 Heavy Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: Ivanov Wood Stock

Ivanov Wood Stock Rear Grip: Nought-Z3 Grip

The main thing we accomplish with our Pulemyot 762 loadout is lowering the recoil of the LMG; the more you can control your fire, the more rounds land on target, and the more players die. It’s as simple as that. The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor, Reckoning-8 Heavy Barrel, and Ivanov Wood Stock all lower that recoil and extend the range, so you can take fights at a greater distance.

The Nought-Z3 Grip stabilizes things even further, without slowing your ADS speed, and the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic is a clean sight that gives you a clear picture, with a slight zoom. With it, hitting those distance targets should be a piece of cake.

If you get on well with the Pulemyot 762 iron sights, you could swap out the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic and opt for a larger magazine, although we think that the 100-rounds you get as standard is more than enough for any Warzone engagement.

Now that you have the best Warzone Pulemyot 762 loadout under your belt, the only thing left to do is figure out what you want to pair it with. One of the best Warzone SMGs is an obvious choice; the best Rival 9 loadout is a top contender for best secondary.