The best Stoner 63 Warzone loadout

Looking for the best Stoner 63 loadout in Warzone? Now that some of the best Warzone weapons have received a much-needed nerf, there’s more room for lesser used Call of Duty Cold War guns like the Stoner 63 to shine. This LMG was already one of the best fully automatic weapons in the battle royale game, and now it has a chance to solidify its place in the Warzone meta.

Assault rifle and SMG users will know the pain of having to reload your gun in the middle of a fight. No matter how fast your reload speed is on a weapon like the FFAR 1 or the Mac-10, there’s always the danger of being caught out while switching your magazines. This problem almost never happens with the Stoner 63 thanks to its huge magazines, storing over 100 bullets to ensure you can fight off numerous enemies at any given time.

That said, the stock Stoner 63 has a few issues you should keep in mind, such as heavy recoil and surprisingly small magazines. However, if you choose the right attachments for this LMG, you should have no problems handling the recoil and you won’t need to worry about reloading until after you’ve taken out an entire squad.

BEST WARZONE STONER 63 LOADOUT

The best Warzone Stoner 63 loadout is:

Agency Suppressor

21.8” Task Force

Salvo 150 Rnd Fast Mag

Field Agent Grip

Visiontech 2x

One of the biggest weaknesses of the Stoner 63 is its poor damage range. Fortunately this can easily be remedied by equipping the Agency Suppressor. This muzzle not only increases the LMG’s damage range but it also adds sound suppression to all shots fired. There is a slight downside, however, as the weapon’s aim down sight speed takes a small hit.

By increasing the weapon’s damage range, it’s important to focus on attachments with high bullet velocity. The 21.8” Task Force barrel is perfect as it increases the damage range while speeding up the bullet velocity – shots from a distance will now reach the target much faster than before. There are some negatives revolving around the amount of ammo you can carry, but this can be countered with a new magazine.

Arguably the biggest upgrade to the Stoner 63 comes in the form of the Salvo 150 Rnd Fast Mag. The reload speed on any LMG is always going to be slow, but this new magazine guarantees you won’t have to consider reloading unless you have just wiped out an entire squad. Similarly to the Agency Suppressor, the aim down sight time does take a hit, but that’s a small price to pay for this massive magazine.

To address the recoil, equip the Field Agent Grip which stabilises both the vertical and horizontal recoil control. This completely changes the Stoner 63 by giving the weapon manageable recoil. Shooting for extended periods of time will produce a vertical recoil pattern, but all you need to do is drag down slightly to account for this.

Finally, the Visiontech 2x is great for taking on enemies at a short to medium range. While you could opt for the Axial Arms 3x instead, it’s important to keep in mind that the recoil will be tougher to control when zoomed in. That being said, it’s certainly not impossible to do, and this version of the Stoner 63 is much better at shooting from a distance compared to the stock variation.

You may want to consider using the Stoner 63 with a Pelington 703 loadout to cover every distance on Verdansk. Prefer close quarters combat instead? Though this pistol was nerfed, our Diamatti loadout still packs a punch at point blank range. When coupled with the Stoner 63, fighting in and around buildings should be a piece of cake.