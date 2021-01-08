The best FFAR 1 Warzone loadout

Looking for the best FFAR loadout in Warzone? The FFAR is listed as an assault rifle, but with the right set of attachments you can transform this weapon into something more akin to an SMG. There is no other assault rifle in Warzone that features low recoil alongside incredibly quick movement speed when aiming down sights. Just like the other Call of Duty Cold War guns, the FFAR’s stats in Warzone make it an easy pick if it’s in your arsenal.

The loadout we’ve selected for the FFAR places it closer to the Mac-10 and Modern Warfare’s MP5, two excellent weapons that provide the FFAR with tough competition. If you’ve ever used the Ram 7, you’ll be pleased to know that the FFAR is a better version of this assault rifle in almost every way.

If you’re looking for a gun that can handle taking down enemies at a point blank range and in close quarters battles, the FFAR is the weapon for you. To get the most out of the FFAR, check out our Pelington 703 and the best DMR 14 Warzone loadout to combat enemies from a distance.

BEST WARZONE FFAR 1 LOADOUT

The best Warzone FFAR loadout is:

21.2” Ranger

Agency Suppressor

SASR Jungle Grip

Field Agent Grip

Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag

The 21.2” Ranger barrel is perfect for the FFAR as it increases the bullet velocity, giving the weapon a boost to its time to kill speed. There is a slight decrease to the gun’s mobility, though the mobility was already so high that it doesn’t make that much of a difference. Unlike SMGs, you won’t have to worry about the damage drop off when shooting from a distance – this means you aren’t confined to tight spaces when using the FFAR.

By selecting the Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag, we’ve upgraded the magazine by 12 bullets, enough for an additional kill if you run into a group of enemies. This magazine can also be reloaded faster, a nice little bonus that can be the difference between life and death in tricky situations.

The iron sights on the FFAR are perfect for close range battles, allowing us to pick the SASR Jungle Grip as the fifth attachment. The SASR Jungle Grip adds flinch resistance and accelerates the time taken to aim down sights, further adding to the FFARs power in close combat. Another attachment we’ve gone for is the Field Agent Grip – the FFAR gains a nice boost to the vertical and horizontal recoil control which is helpful in 1v1 scenarios.

With the recent nerfs to the DMR 14, Type 63, and Mac-10, the FFAR is in the perfect position to dominate the meta. Snipers will love the FFAR as it’s more than capable of dealing with any unsuspecting enemies trying to sneak up on you.