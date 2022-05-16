You can pet the Call of Duty: Warzone & Vanguard dog gun

There are a lot of great Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard guns, but the new Warzone Hell Hounds bundle includes a weapon skin that turns the Armaguerra 43 into a Call of Duty dog gun. More important than that – as of the latest update, you can pet the dog gun.

The Armaguerra 43 SMG was introduced as part of the Pacific Season 2 set and is one of the best guns in Call of Duty: Warzone, although it’s not quite the best Warzone SMG available. Just last week, the weapon got a new Mastercraft skin in the pricey Hell Hounds paid bundle that, well, turns it into a dog gun.

It’s certainly a cool skin, with an engraving of a dog breathing fire and a Cerberus-like three dog heads alongside the barrel. However, as revealed on YouTube by user Temper Tantrum in their Vanguard showcase and highlighted on Twitter by Can You Pet the Dog?, you can now pet the gun if you use the skin.

Check it out below, including developer Raven Software’s response.

🐶That's a good dog! — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) May 13, 2022

Elsewhere in Call of Duty animal news, the big Warzone Operation Monarch event is going on right now with Godzilla, King Kong, and Snoop Dogg.