Want to unlock the Armaguerra 43 in Warzone Pacific? It’s going to be very difficult knocking the MP40 and Welgun off the top spots on our best SMGs in Warzone Pacific list, but we believe in the Armaguerra 43. The highly anticipated Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season 2 introduces four new weapons to the battle royale game, including the Whitley and the KG M40.

Also coming to Warzone Pacific is a new dangerous chemical named Nebula V. This substance produces the same deadly gas players see when the circle collapses. If you manage to land one shot using Nebula V-infused bullets, a downed enemy becomes a ticking time bomb for their teammates. Upon revival, the downed enemy releases toxic gas, slowly draining their squad’ health.

The Armaguerra 43 SMG isn’t going to arrive in Warzone Pacific until the mid-season update, but we can already tell this weapon has potential. The stock version of the Armaguerra 43 features an extremely high rate of fire – if we can address the recoil on this weapon, there’s a good chance it could become one of the best guns in Warzone. Here’s what you need to unlock the Armaguerra 43 in Warzone Pacific.

HOW TO UNLOCK THE ARMAGUERRA 43 IN WARZONE PACIFIC

There are two ways to unlock the Armaguerra 43 in Warzone Pacific. The first method is to complete an SMG-based challenge in Warzone Pacific, Vanguard’s multiplayer mode, or Vanguard’s Zombies mode. This usually involves killing multiple enemies within a short time frame, which is why these challenges are generally easier to accomplish in multiplayer.

Alternatively, you can spend money on an in-game bundle which includes a weapon blueprint, but this costs real life cash. The challenges usually don’t take longer than an hour to complete, so we’d recommend sticking to the first method.

That’s all you need to unlock the Armaguerra 43 in Warzone Pacific. The mid-season content drop for Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific isn’t set to go live for at least another month. In the meantime, read our best loadout drops guide to get your hands on meta defining weapons.