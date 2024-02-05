New Call of Duty campaign might be more Far Cry, less CoD

We’re patiently waiting for more information on the next Call of Duty game, expected to arrive at some point later this year. Currently, it’s believed the latest entry will be another installment in the Black Ops series developed by Raven Software and Treyarch Games, and reports are circulating about some ambitious changes.

We last saw Treyarch and Raven’s work in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War back in 2020. The FPS game was positively received, garnering praise for a strong campaign, robust multiplayer options, and another sturdy edition of Zombies mode. The forthcoming game is believed to be Call of Duty Black Ops Gulf War, another historical thriller, that’ll continue some ideas presented in last year’s Modern Warfare 3.

Insider Gaming states that sources claim Black Ops Gulf War will “embrace an open-world campaign,” name-checking Far Cry as an influence. Where Modern Warfare 3 offered missions that were played within a bigger sandbox, it sounds like Gulf War is gunning to be a fully open-world game, made from scratch by Raven.

It’s rumor season for Call of Duty, so take everything with a grain of salt until official word arrives, but all of this sounds pretty feasible. We’re due another Black Ops game by this point, and Call of Duty campaigns have felt a little tacked on and predictable, especially as Warzone 2 absorbs more resources within Activision.

Removing the linearity creates opportunity for experimentation and growth, offering players more bang for their buck over the renewed multiplayer features. Honestly, after the, err, controversies surrounding Modern Warfare 3 last year (our Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 review brands it “the worst CoD entry yet”), this all sounds like a step in the right direction.

