Cities: Skylines is one dollar

There’s a lot of Cities: Skylines DLC out there at this point, now that today’s reigning king of city-building games is seven years old. Have you ever thought to yourself, “hey, I should have all of that”? If so, today’s your lucky day. You can get the base game of Cities: Skylines for just one dollar, but thanks to the latest Humble bargain, you can get just about every piece of add-on content for super cheap, too.

The Cities: Skylines Colossal Collection uses Humble’s tiered system, setting different baseline donation levels for different-sized bundles. At the low end is Cities: Skylines itself, which is included with a donation of at least $1. Next is the five-item bundle, which weighs in at $5 – this includes Cities: Skylines, plus the deluxe edition upgrade pack, the Snowfall and After Dark expansions, and the Art Deco content creator pack.

At the $15 level, the bundle expands to include Natural Disasters, Mass Transit, Green Cities, All That Jazz, Concerts, the European Suburbia and High-Tech Buildings content creator packs, and the Rock City Radio and Relaxation Station add-ons.

At $20, you get 32 total items, which includes every expansion up through Sunset Harbor, plus 21 total add-on packs. The $20 bundle also includes a coupon for 20% off all of this year’s Cities: Skylines DLC, including the recent Airports expansion. Humble says the items have an individually-marked value of $257.

If you recently picked up Cities: Skylines during the week it was free on the Epic Games Store, don’t worry – you can redeem all this Cities: Skylines content on either Steam or Epic, with the exception of the 2022 DLC bundle, which can only be redeemed on Steam.

Proceeds from the bundle will benefit The Trevor Project and Charity: Water.