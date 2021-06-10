You have one month to get all of Civilization 6 for just $50

Ever since Civilization VI concluded its New Frontier season pass – which offered a fixed schedule of mini expansions and free updates across a 12-month period – we’ve all been wondering what’s coming next.

Will we get another season pass? Another big expansion? Civilization 7? In the short term at least, the answer appears to be: none of the above. Developer Firaxis and publisher 2K have announced the Civilization VI Anthology, which is an all-in-one collection of all Civ 6 DLC. Available from later today (June 10), it includes both major expansions, the scenario packs from the 4X game’s first year, as well as everything from the New Frontier Pass.

Better yet, until July 8 this anthology is available for an introductory price of $49.99 / £39.99. That’s over $150 / £100 worth of Civ 6, for basically the cost of the New Frontier pass. Madness. This anthology might also signify that we’re entering Civ 6’s twilight. The big April 2021 patch may not be the last free update, but it seems weird to release a bundle like this if Firaxis is planning to release more add-ons.

Civ 6’s associate producer Kevin Schultz has been having fun using the word “final” when talking about the new anthology:

The COMPLETE, dare I say FINAL, Civ VI experience is here. What a trip. https://t.co/59geDGXYQu pic.twitter.com/GhLfVqbdh0 — Kevin Yo Bweep Bweep (@FXS_MisterKevin) June 9, 2021

For reference, a lot of discussion was generated after the studio used the word “final” to refer to the April patch. Many fans took this to mean the final update for the game ever, whereas it was later clarified by Schultz and others that it was the final update for the New Frontier Pass specifically.

Although, if it really was the last update then there’s been a lot of snark going around for absolutely no reason, so thanks for that, Kevin (we love you). To recap, here’s everything you get in the Anthology:

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Civilization VI – Rise and Fall expansion

Civilization VI – Gathering Storm expansion

Civilization VI – New Frontier pass

Poland civilisation and scenario pack

Vikings scenario pack

Australia civilisation and scenario pack,

Persia and Macedon civilization & scenario pack

Nubia civilization and scenario pack

Khmer and Indonesia civilisation and scenario pack

This anthology is available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store for $49.99 / £39.99. Come June 26 on the EGS, and July 8 on Steam, the price of the anthology will revert to the RRP of $99.99 / £84.99.

We know Firaxis is working on several projects, one of which is rumoured to be some kind of Marvel/XCOM thing that might show up during E3 2021, where 2K are set to feature as part of the Summer Game Fest. Or it might not – We’ll keep our eyes peeled and let you know.