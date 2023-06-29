Combat Warriors codes June 2023

What are the active Combat Warriors codes? In this fighting game where you can wield ranged and melee weapons, it’s a brutal brawl to the death. In order to survive, it’s important to find the best gear and the knowledge to use them.

To get ahead, you need the help of Combat Warriors codes to get bonus experience and the money needed to buy your next weapon. The codes situation is a bit bleak, but we’ve still found some ways that you can get some freebies and will be on the lookout for more codes as and when they arrive. If you want more codes for Roblox games, check out the list of Arsenal codes, as well as some for adventure games like Treasure Quest codes.

Active Combat Warriors codes

Currently, there are no active Combat Warriors codes. However, the developer did promise that when the game gets one million likes on the Roblox page, they would post a new code. We’ll update you when this happens.

Combat Warriors freebies

While there are no codes currently, there are three ways you get extra cash and experience:

Join the Combat Warriors Discord, then click Social Rewards in-game and click the Check button to verify your Discord membership. This gets you 600 cash and 3,000 XP.

Follow @CWRBLX on Twitter, then click Social Rewards in-game and type in your Twitter handle. Click Check to get 400 cash and 2,000 XP.

Subscribe to the Combat Warriors YouTube channel and make your channel subscriptions on YouTube public. Then, click Social Rewards in-game and type in your YouTube channel ID. Click Check to get 400 cash and 2,000 XP.

Expired Combat Warriors codes

700k_likes

600k_likes

1M_Favs

400K_Likes

320K_Likes

250K_Likes

ActiveWizard20K

73M1LL1ON

SnugLife

WinterWarrior

Joineddiscord

100k_visits

1k_members

1k_followers

How to redeem Combat Warriors codes

When new Combat Warriors codes arrive, you must redeem them in a specific place. Here’s how you can get all those goodies:

Open the game from the Combat Warriors Roblox website.

Click on the text prompt Enter Code on the top right of the screen.

Type in your code and click Submit for bonus experience and cash.

Where to find new Combat Warriors codes

The first place you should look is this guide! We will do the hard work of actually finding and testing the codes so you don’t have to. Alternatively, you can look at the official Twitter page or join the Combat Warriors Discord channel.

Those are all the Combat Warriors codes. For the larger Roblox platform, we also keep a regularly updated list of Roblox promo codes, all of which can get you stuff in the best Roblox games in 2023. Alternatively, veteran players may wish to use the hottest Roblox music codes for the latest trends.