Today’s Epic free game is a supernatural adventure from the Alan Wake dev

It’s the holiday season, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. You’ve run out of time to grab Prey, but thankfully Epic Games has revealed the next one you’ll be able to pick up for the lowly sum of nothing.

Today you’re getting Control, which you can grab from the usual Epic Games Store promotion page today. It’ll be there for one full day, at which point it’ll be replaced another freebie. As always, you’ll ‘purchase’ the game at a price of zero dollars, and it’ll remain in your library just like any other game you might pay money for.

While Epic has given away Control before, it’s still a great pick if you haven’t played the supernatural action-adventure game before. You play as Jessie, who has stumbled into a secretive agency in New York that’s been invaded by an otherworldly threat. You quickly pick up the role of Director and it only gets weirder – read: better – from there. We gave it a nine-out-of-ten score in our Control review, describing it as a “gripping descent into something between alternate history and fever dream” that is “realised beautifully in audiovisual flair, and lacking just slightly in the combat itself”.

Here’s the trailer:

If you fancy reading more about Control, we spoke to Remedy about how Control uses humour to up the tension rather than diminish it – part of the answer is a freaky fridge.

There are also plenty of free Steam games to check out, if you’re picky about where you get your free stuff.