Will my CS:GO skins transfer to Counter-Strike 2? It’s an important question, and those of us with thousands of hours, skins, and most importantly, dollars, invested in the FPS want to know the answer before we commit to a new grind. There’s a huge market for CS:GO skins, so the developers are treading on thin ice when it comes to the future of this digital asset.

Owning a skin in CS:GO, and eventually, in Counter-Strike 2 isn’t just about making a fashion statement, it’s about putting your mark on your implements of death. It’s about showing off your expertise, and, occasionally, selling on for a fairly huge profit – maybe just wait for the skin prices to calm down a little before you decide on investing too much. Anyway, here’s whether your CS:GO skins will transfer once the Counter-Strike 2 release date rolls by.

Will CS:GO skins transfer to Counter-Strike 2?

Thankfully, CS:GO skins transfer over to Counter-Strike 2. Because CS2 utilizes the Source 2 engine, your skins should also look much nicer in the new FPS game.

The Counter-Strike 2 website goes into a little more detail: “Bring your entire CS:GO inventory with you to Counter-Strike 2. Not only will you keep every item you’ve collected over the years, but they’ll all benefit from Source 2 lighting and materials.” That’s good, then.

Now you know that your skins will all transfer over to Counter-Strike 2, and look a lot shiner, it’s time to get your head down and start preparing for CS2. We have every Counter-Strike 2 map here, how to use the CS2 smokes, and the latest Counter-Strike 2 patch notes, so you know what’s going down in the Limited Test. If you’re looking for other free PC games to tide you over till the FPS release, check out that list, it’s good. Promise.