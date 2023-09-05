Counter-Strike 2 update brings back beloved matchmaking mode

Counter-Strike 2 is seemingly nearing its completion as Valve allows more players into the upcoming FPS game‘s limited-access beta test. If you’re one of the lucky fans already playing the highly anticipated sequel, then you’ll be excited to learn that Valve just dropped a brand-new update. The limited test patch is filled to the brim with various bug fixes and adjustments, but it doesn’t end there. Counter-Strike 2‘s new update also brings back casual matchmaking, for those looking for a less competitive experience.

The latest limited test update comes ahead of the Counter-Strike 2 release date, and it brings with it a variety of bug fixes. All sorts of issues, from spawn problems to quality-of-life adjustments, are addressed. More importantly, though, Valve’s new patch sees the return of casual matchmaking. This patch comes as a pleasant surprise following the complete overhaul of the Counter-Strike 2 competitive play.

Counter-Strike 2 patch notes – Tuesday, September 5, 2023

You can view the full Counter-Strike 2 patch notes for a more in-depth look at the limited test changes directly from Valve on Steam. This update hopefully brings us one step closer to the already-iconic sequel’s full release.

Maps

Ancient Fixed CT spawn area shape in mini-map

Overpass Adjusted spawn locations to reduce the likelihood of players spawning stuck together

Inferno Various bug fixes and tweaks



Gameplay

Re-enabled Casual matchmaking

Fixed a bug where dropped weapons were behaving like held weapons

Adjusted interpolation parameters

Fixed missing bullet tracers on hits

Made it easier to pick up dropped weapons

Sound

Fixed a case where music wouldn’t play at the end of deathmatch

Miscellaneous

Various bug fixes and tweaks to Premier UI elements

Adjusted freeze time post-processing effects

Fixed missing player models for the first few seconds after team introductions

Windows community servers can now appear in the Steam Server Browser

For now, you can check out our rundown of all the Counter-Strike 2 maps so far while you wait to jump into the limited test yourself.