Counter-Strike 2 update brings back beloved matchmaking mode

While Counter-Strike 2 opens its limited test to more beta players, Valve just released a new CS2 update bringing back casual matchmaking and more.

Counter-Strike 2 update: a navy blue and yellow passport-like image showing a man with short hair
Anna Koselke

Published:

Counter-Strike 2Valve

Counter-Strike 2 is seemingly nearing its completion as Valve allows more players into the upcoming FPS game‘s limited-access beta test. If you’re one of the lucky fans already playing the highly anticipated sequel, then you’ll be excited to learn that Valve just dropped a brand-new update. The limited test patch is filled to the brim with various bug fixes and adjustments, but it doesn’t end there. Counter-Strike 2‘s new update also brings back casual matchmaking, for those looking for a less competitive experience.

The latest limited test update comes ahead of the Counter-Strike 2 release date, and it brings with it a variety of bug fixes. All sorts of issues, from spawn problems to quality-of-life adjustments, are addressed. More importantly, though, Valve’s new patch sees the return of casual matchmaking. This patch comes as a pleasant surprise following the complete overhaul of the Counter-Strike 2 competitive play.

Counter-Strike 2 patch notes – Tuesday, September 5,  2023

You can view the full Counter-Strike 2 patch notes for a more in-depth look at the limited test changes directly from Valve on Steam. This update hopefully brings us one step closer to the already-iconic sequel’s full release.

Maps

  • Ancient
    • Fixed CT spawn area shape in mini-map
  • Overpass
    • Adjusted spawn locations to reduce the likelihood of players spawning stuck together
  • Inferno
    • Various bug fixes and tweaks

Gameplay

  • Re-enabled Casual matchmaking
  • Fixed a bug where dropped weapons were behaving like held weapons
  • Adjusted interpolation parameters
  • Fixed missing bullet tracers on hits
  • Made it easier to pick up dropped weapons

Sound

  • Fixed a case where music wouldn’t play at the end of deathmatch

Miscellaneous

  • Various bug fixes and tweaks to Premier UI elements
  • Adjusted freeze time post-processing effects
  • Fixed missing player models for the first few seconds after team introductions
  • Windows community servers can now appear in the Steam Server Browser

For now, you can check out our rundown of all the Counter-Strike 2 maps so far while you wait to jump into the limited test yourself. Alternatively, take a gander at some of the best multiplayer games out there to hold yourself over until Valve fully launches its highly anticipated sequel.

