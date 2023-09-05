Counter-Strike 2 update brings back beloved matchmaking mode

Counter-Strike 2 is seemingly nearing its completion as Valve allows more players into the upcoming FPS game‘s limited-access beta test. If you’re one of the lucky fans already playing the highly anticipated sequel, then you’ll be excited to learn that Valve just dropped a brand-new update. The limited test patch is filled to the brim with various bug fixes and adjustments, but it doesn’t end there. Counter-Strike 2‘s new update also brings back casual matchmaking, for those looking for a less competitive experience.
The latest limited test update comes ahead of the Counter-Strike 2 release date, and it brings with it a variety of bug fixes. All sorts of issues, from spawn problems to quality-of-life adjustments, are addressed. More importantly, though, Valve’s new patch sees the return of casual matchmaking. This patch comes as a pleasant surprise following the complete overhaul of the Counter-Strike 2 competitive play.
Counter-Strike 2 patch notes – Tuesday, September 5, 2023
You can view the full Counter-Strike 2 patch notes for a more in-depth look at the limited test changes directly from Valve on Steam. This update hopefully brings us one step closer to the already-iconic sequel’s full release.
Maps
- Ancient
- Fixed CT spawn area shape in mini-map
- Overpass
- Adjusted spawn locations to reduce the likelihood of players spawning stuck together
- Inferno
- Various bug fixes and tweaks
Gameplay
- Re-enabled Casual matchmaking
- Fixed a bug where dropped weapons were behaving like held weapons
- Adjusted interpolation parameters
- Fixed missing bullet tracers on hits
- Made it easier to pick up dropped weapons
Sound
- Fixed a case where music wouldn’t play at the end of deathmatch
Miscellaneous
- Various bug fixes and tweaks to Premier UI elements
- Adjusted freeze time post-processing effects
- Fixed missing player models for the first few seconds after team introductions
- Windows community servers can now appear in the Steam Server Browser
