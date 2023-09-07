Counter-Strike 2 update brings big changes to Premier matchmaking

Counter-Strike 2 is gearing up to have one of the biggest and most exciting FPS game releases of recent years. As Valve continues its work on the highly anticipated CSGO sequel, more players join the game’s limited test beta. If you’re one of the lucky few with access to Counter-Strike 2, you should check out its latest update. The recent CS2 patch brings changes to the newly added Premier matchmaking mode, as well as other adjustments to smoke grenades and more.

Ahead of the upcoming Counter-Strike 2 release date, the limited test updates continue coming regularly. Valve’s latest Counter-Strike 2 patch notes detail how the developer aims to better balance the new Premier matchmaking mode with shortened queues, voting changes, and rule adjustments. The Premier fixes come as a nice surprise, especially after the recent overhaul of the Counter-Strike 2 competitive play.

As more players obtain Counter-Strike 2 beta access, gameplay changes grow in significance. With the new update, you’ll now see the current armor value in the buy menu. Ducking across round transitions, deploying smoke grenades, and other combat-significant actions have improved, including molotov and incendiary fire functions. Alongside these significant tweaks are various bug fixes, including some for the ever-popular Overpass map.

Counter-Strike 2 patch notes – Thursday, September 7, 2023

You can view the full CS2 patch notes for a more in-depth look at the limited test changes directly from Valve on Steam. The Premier matchmaking adjustments and other various fixes hopefully mean we’ll see the game fully launch soon.

Maps

Overpass Various bug fixes and tweaks



Gameplay

Added current armor value to the buy menu

Fixed issues with ducking across round transitions

Fixed a case where smoke grenades wouldn’t pop

Fixed a case where molotov/incendiary fire area was small in corners

Fixed a case where molotov/incendiary grenades would explode at the thrower’s feet

Fixed a case where the dropped bomb icon would appear on the radar incorrectly

Continued iterating on dropped weapon pickup

Premier matchmaking

Shortened “Waiting For Players” from 5 minutes to 2 minutes

Fixed voting to surrender and voting for tactical timeouts

Teams can use 3 tactical timeouts during regulation time and 1 during overtime

Various bug fixes and tweaks to UI elements

Sound

Fixed a case where hit feedback sounds wouldn’t play for spectators

Miscellaneous

Allow changing equipped graffiti mid-match

Improved free roaming and chase camera behavior in CSTV

Fixed a case where the money display was cropped in certain languages

Fixed a case where “Block names and avatars of strangers” would replace names with the wrong color words

Fixed a case where the award message for planting the bomb wouldn’t show

Fixed issues with alt-tab window switching in fullscreen mode

Added cvars mp_team_timeout_ot_add_once, mp_team_timeout_ot_add_each, mp_team_timeout_ot_max to control timeouts in overtime

