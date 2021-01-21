CSGO update makes a bunch of Apollo map changes

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has got another update this week, which – as is often the case – brings a smattering of various gameplay, map, and other miscellaneous changes to Valve’s FPS game. The latest patch, though, notably adds a bunch of tweaks to CS:GO’s Apollo map, including a fix for some hiccups caused by the multiplayer game’s most recent update.

It’s not detailed in the new CS:GO update notes what these issues were, exactly, but it’s always good to see troubles introduced get picked up and ironed out quickly (the latest patch having gone live a fortnight back). Other changes to the fan-made hostage rescue map, which features in CS:GO’s recent expansion Operation Broken Fang, include making glass breaking “more consistent”, replacing and realigning some textures that weren’t quite right, and deleting an “upsetting bench”.

Additionally, the update’s Apollo fixes include fixing “some gun stuck spots” and boost spots, removing cans that some players mistook for smoke grenades, reducing assets in giftspot, and – finally – “other general optimisations for lower end computers”.

It’s not just Apollo that gets some attention this update, either – the latest patch also adds some official game servers to Argentina and corrects the settings search UI for non-Latin languages.

You can check out the full notes below if you’re keen for the comprehensive rundown (via Valve):

POSIX

Updated to the latest version of SDL library for Linux and OSX.

RETAKES

Improved loadout cards assignment logic.

Fixed a crash when players change teams during freeze time.

Enemy loadout card no longer provides enemy pistol.

Fixed a rare case when an extra C4 could spawn.

MISC

Adding official game servers in Argentina.

Fixed settings search UI for non-Latin languages.

Updated AK-47 | Anubis wear alpha

MAPS

Apollo

Fixed issues with previous update(thanks Fnugz)

Made glass breaking more consistent (thanks T1mure)

Replaced and realigned textures

Fixed some gun stuck spots (thanks JustAlex)

Deleted upsetting bench (thanks sprunk)

Realigned some assets (thanks fnugz)

Deleted some cans people thought were smoke grenades

Fixed boost spots (thanks poop)

Reduced assets in giftspot and other general optimisations for lower end computers

If you’re also after some CS:GO tips and CS:GO smokes pointers, you know where to click.