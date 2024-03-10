Something important to know about the new Crusader Kings 3 DLC pack, Legends of the Dead, is that it isn’t messing around about the “dead” part. The new expansion includes brutal new mechanics for pestilence and plagues, and the devastating Black Death is a major component of the new campaign experience. Fortunately, you can turn it off if you just want to stick with the fun legends part, and not the dead part.

The trick is to make sure you’ve got everything set up the way you want in Crusader Kings 3 before starting your new Legends of the Dead campaign the grand strategy game. By default, you’ll see a “normal” amount of plagues pop up, and the Black Death will emerge once, starting in central Asia and organically making its way west to ruin Europe’s next decade or so.

This isn’t the disease modifier you may have encountered before in Crusader Kings 3. Depending on your start, you’ll likely hear rumors about the coming plague before it strikes, but when it does, you’ll be effectively stopped dead in your tracks as the bodies pile up in the streets. The only good news is that this will be happening to all your enemies, too.

If you’d prefer to dig into the new legends content – the parts where you start telling everyone you’re related to King Arthur – without having to contend with the bubonic plague, just open up the Game Rules menu before you launch your campaign. Scroll down a bit and find the set of options that begin with “Black Death Circumstance.” Here, you’ll be able to adjust the conditions for the plague, how often it can occur, and how frequently you’ll have to deal with normal, everyday plagues as well.

