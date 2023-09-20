Cyberpunk 2077 is a massive open-world game, and ahead of the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release date and the big 2.0 update, you’re being advised by CD Projekt Red to start a new game instead of dusting off an old save. So if you’re planning on diving back into Cyberpunk 2077, listen up.

With update 2.0 dropping on Thursday, September 21 ahead of the Phantom Liberty DLC, the free overhaul for Night City is set to drastically change how you engage with the game. I’d also be a bit wary of some Cyberpunk 2077 mods you have installed, as there’s no telling how gameplay alterations will interact with the upcoming UI, cyberware, and revamped skill trees. I’d wager you’d be better playing it safe for now.

After you’ve taken a look at the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty build planner, then, you’ll want to check in on what CD Projekt Red says about starting a new save for update 2.0 below.

“While you’ll be able to continue the game with your current character on an existing save, we recommend starting a new game after Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0. Due to the number of changes, starting fresh will enhance your overall gameplay experience!”

If the five days between 2.0 and Phantom Liberty aren’t quite enough time for you to dive into Night City, don’t worry, as CDPR is taking a look at what it did for The Witcher 3’s DLC with Cyberpunk 2077. You can skip right ahead to the start of Phantom Liberty with an entirely new save if you want, if time isn’t quite on your side or you just fancy going straight in when Phantom Liberty actually comes out.

Having the choice of how exactly you want to restart your Night City escapades is certainly welcome, but CDPR’s repeated insistence that you at the very least start up a new save makes it clear that the changes in update 2.0 run deep enough to make a fresh start better for your overall experience.

To help you get prepared for Phantom Liberty we’ve put together a breakdown of the recently updated Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements, alongside exactly what the best Cyberpunk 2077 PC settings are if you’re targeting high fps in the game.