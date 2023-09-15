An official Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty build planner is here, giving you the chance to get ready for the imminent Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release date by planning out how you want to spend your skill points in the futuristic RPG game. If you’ve been wondering how the introduction of the new Relic tree affects your plan to go all-in on Cool points, now you can plan out exactly what your Cyberpunk 2077 DLC loadout will look like.

This official build planner comes from Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red itself, and lets you explore the powerful new Relic tree, which uses its own set of points independent from the standard attributes. While it’s a relatively compact set of skills, there’s some incredibly potent tricks in there, so you’ll want to dig through and figure out what sounds like the most appealing option to you as you’re cruising around to the sounds of Idris Elba’s music in Phantom Liberty.

The Machine Learning branch lets you recognize enemy vulnerabilities during combat and target them directly, which will cause them to explode in a devastating EMP blast, potentially creating additional vulnerabilities. If you prefer a sneakier approach, the Sensory Protocol branch gives you emergency cloaking to immediately escape a bad situation, and will even slow down time when an enemy is about to detect you, Metal Gear Solid V style, affording you a moment to dash away before they realize what they’ve seen.

The Jailbreak tree, meanwhile, gives you new abilities for the various arm cyberware types – if you’re a fan of using Mantis Blades, Gorilla Arms, the Projectile Launch System, or the Monowire, you’ll almost certainly want to grab points in this early on to boost the potency of whichever one you favor.

If you’re ready to figure out what your best Cyberpunk 2077 build looks like for Phantom Liberty, you can head over to the official website and try it out for yourself.

In the meantime, load up on the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods to augment your in-game experience even further