Cyberpunk 2077 is one of CD Projekt Red’s most well-known RPG games, following other iconic games from the beloved developer such as The Witcher. With plenty of interesting dialog and some thrilling cutscenes, the futuristic game offers no shortage of narrative content to enjoy. If you’re a big fan of stories like I am, though, then you can never get enough of it. You can now read Cyberpunk 2077: No Coincidence, an official book announced by CD Projekt Red, for some new story content.

Cyberpunk 2077: No Coincidence takes place in the deep, dark corporate world of Night City. Written by Rafał Kosik, one of Poland’s greatest modern sci-fi authors, and translated by CD Projekt Red, the story follows a group of seemingly ordinary strangers as they are unwillingly thrust into a criminal conspiracy. The characters find themselves in desperate straits after they’re torn from their normal lives, faced with difficult decisions as they try to survive the brutal depths of Night City.

CD Projekt Red has described No Coincidence as “a gripping story that combines adrenaline-fueled, high-stakes action with multilayered corporate conspiracies and the role, significance, and limits of the individual.” Cyberpunk 2077: No Coincidence is available to purchase digitally or physically right now via the publisher, Orbit. If you’re interested in the English version, you can get it as a hard or softcover copy.

You can also grab the audiobook, narrated by actor Cherami Leigh, one of the voices of protagonist V in-game. “Through the eyes of Zor, Aya, and the rest of a deep cast of interconnected characters, readers get to observe the machinations of Night City up close, giving them a first-hand account of how futile it is to have dreams, aspirations, or the idea of free will in a city with no happy endings,” the devs wrote, further detailing the book’s plot.

With the Phantomy Liberty release date approaching quickly, this is the perfect time to dive into a Cyberpunk 2077 book. I personally love reading, so I’m going to grab No Coincidence immediately. I’m really happy to see more games branching out and teaming up with authors for well-written novels since it adds even more depth to story-driven RPGs.

If you’re excited to check No Coincidence out and play Phantom Liberty when it arrives, take a look through some of the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods to spice up your gameplay a bit pre-release. You can also browse through some of our other favorite FPS games if you want to play something similar and give yourself a break from Cyberpunk 2077.