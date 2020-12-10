How to unlock the Cyberpunk 2077 Mantis Blades

Want to know how to get Mantis Blades in Cyberpunk 2077? For those of us who have been eagerly anticipating the release of Cyberpunk 2077 ever since its first announcement trailer back in 2013 – yep, it was that long ago – the Mantis Blades have long been associated with Cyberpunk’s razor-sharp style. Based on the mantis insect, they’re a type of Cyberpunk 2077 cyberware; folding blades that emerge from your forearms to slice through foes and deal devastating damage.

If you’re planning to incorporate Mantis Blades into your Cyberpunk 2077 build, you need to focus on reflexes, which increases your movement speed, passive evasion, crit chance, and damage from Mantis Blades specifically. You should also practice the precision art of slicing and dicing; earning skill progression in blades buffs your damage using Mantis Blades, and there are plenty of Cyberpunk 2077 perks that help your Blades deal more damage, too.

Mantis Blades also have their own devastating special attack; after holding and releasing your left mouse button, V leaps forward towards a target and stabs them for massive damage. The blades themselves deal a huge amount of physical damage, and have a rapid attack speed – and the chance to inflict bleeding – one of the several Cyberpunk 2077 status effects. Here’s how to obtain the Mantis Blades.

How to get Mantis Blades in Cyberpunk 2077

In order to install the Mantis Blades, you need to visit a ripperdoc. The blades occupy your arms slot, so they’re not compatible with other arm modifications, like Gorilla Arms, the Projectile Launcher, or the Monowire. To be eligible for the Mantis Blades, you need 20 Cyberpunk 2077 street cred – and 15,350 eurodollars. That’s a high bar to clear, so you’ll have to make do with regular old Cyberpunk 2077 weapons in the meantime – we recommend keeping an eye out for the Cyberpunk 2077 iconic weapons, especially how to get the dildo club in Cyberpunk 2077.