Your Cyberpunk 2077 cyberware options just went into overdrive

With Phantom Liberty and Update 2.0 Cyberpunk 2077 has a new lease on life. In-game systems have been reworked, the UI has been tweaked, and there’s a host of new weapons, quests, clothing options, and cyberware opportunities to revamp your experience completely. Now you can become even more powerful than before though, as one dedicated modder has put cyberware into overdrive to make you as OP as possible.

Now that Night City has been revitalized in Cyberpunk 2077, more fan creations are coming in that completely change how you play the game. One such Cyberpunk 2077 mod is from ‘psiberx’ and is called Cyberware-EX. It comes with the express purpose of giving you more cyberware slots for your character and letting you install a cyberdeck, berserk, and sandevistan all at once. With this mod, your choices in the RPG game are about to explode.

You can get a slew of new cyberware slots by either unlocking perks or paying eddies, and there are a handful of character abilities you can now use in conjunction with each other as well to elevate your Cyberpunk 2077 build. You can have both charge jump and double jump, the projectile launcher and melee cyber arms, and have a cyberdeck, sandevistan, and berserk combo going as well.

Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberware mod: an image of the Cyberpunk cyberware UI from the base game Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberware mod: an image of the Cyberpunk cyberware UI from the EX mod

Cyberware-EX also directly integrates into the Ripperdoc and cyberware menus in the game, and you even have three different options in how you want to unlock new slots too, with each corresponding to different addon files for the mod.

Expansion Mode sees extra cyberware slots tied to specific perks, which you can find when hovering over one of the new cyberware slots. Extended Mode adds ten new slots in different categories to expansion mods, and Override Mode goes directly over the first two and lets you just straight up buy new cyberware slots instead.

You can also adjust how a lot of this works in the mod itself, to tailor your extended cyberware experience to your liking.

We’ve also put together the best Cyberpunk 2077 settings for high fps on your PC to help with Update 2.0, alongside a breakdown of the Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements if you’re thinking about upping your own rig’s cyberware.

