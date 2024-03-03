Don’t call it a comeback, but it certainly has become the most famous one: Cyberpunk 2077 has been revived by the developers multiple times over, with both post-launch patches and DLC drops including the mega-hit Phantom Liberty expansion. However, one of the main contributing factors to keeping a steady player base all these years later is dedicated fans dropping invaluable mods that improve the game massively. Here, we have one mod that aims to make the game look that much better.

Cyberpunk 2077 has built a huge fanbase over the years, a group that has dedicated their digitally enhanced blood, sweat, and tears to create mods to make exploring Night City so much more fun. Some of the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods improve the combat, introduce Cyberpunk Edgerunner guns, and even improve the game’s minimap.

With this latest mod, one modder made it their mission to massively improve the game’s low-quality textures. The mod, appropriately titled ‘Environment Textures Overhaul,’ was posted to NexusMods on Friday March 1, and has already accrued a few thousand downloads over the weekend.

The mod’s description reads, “[This] mod replaces a lot of low quality architectural, terrain and environment textures to remade higher fidelity ones, while still being optimized. Also includes new microblends and some various textures. Textures are made trying match the vanilla look but still improve on the quality and better match the environment. Some textures have more of a new look.”

The creator of the mod shares over 50 screenshots of before and after of what the mod can do to improve all the different types of textures found in Cyberpunk. Below is an after image of how the water on the road at night’s reflectiveness has improved drastically from the base game’s visuals, which sport zero reflectiveness at all.

The mod is also incredibly easy to install yourself, as you simply need to place the downloaded archive folder in your Cyberpunk 2077 main folder. Overall, this mod brings roughly 170 new textures to Night City, helping bring the environment’s visuals up to 2024’s standards.

