Phantom Liberty resurrected Cyberpunk 2077, and the stats prove it

Cyberpunk 2077 saw a strong resurgence of interest following its DLC release in 2023. CD Projekt Red’s well-crafted new expansion, Phantom Liberty, caught the eye of both longtime fans of the base game and fresh faces alike with its impressive cast featuring the likes of Idris Elba and a seriously fleshed-out story offering hours of additional content. Now that 2024 is here, the developer looks back at Cyberpunk 2077 and its success last year with some mind-boggling Phantom Liberty stats.

You may remember Cyberpunk 2077‘s initial launch back in 2020 and how the RPG struggled to find its footing amid release bugs. The tables have more than turned, they’ve entirely flipped over, as CD Projekt Red’s futuristic open world topped player count charts in 2023 and continues to do so. While the big 2.0 update certainly helped revive Night City, the game’s sole expansion played a huge part in pushing CD Projekt Red’s portfolio past a hundred million sales last year.

When Phantom Liberty launched, Cyberpunk saw over 200,000 active fans in-game and more Steam players than Bethesda’s own Starfield. We are talking three times the amount of players, too, which is definitely not a number to scoff at. Both CD Projekt Red’s base game and its new DLC would then shine as the top seller on Valve’s platform, overtaking even Baldur’s Gate 3.

As 2024 rolls around, the dev continues to acknowledge how massive Phantom Liberty truly was last year. “Over 5 million agents have infiltrated Dogtown,” CD Projekt Red reveals in a new post. The replies are just as positive as the announcement itself, as many players state that the achievement is “well deserved.” Many comments even imply hope for more expansion content similar to Phantom Liberty, with one fan saying that it’s a “shame there’s no more DLC.”

Considering fans’ obvious excitement and the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 is still present on Steam charts showcasing the current most-played games, we may very well see the expansion sales smash their way into the higher millions. If we’re lucky, we could also witness the arrival of more DLC. Personally, though, I’m looking forward to seeing where CD Projekt Red takes its next RPG, especially with the revealed The Witcher 4 Cyberpunk 2077 similarities.

While you redownload your game and consider hopping back into dark, gritty Dogtown once more yourself, be sure to browse through a few of our other favorite open-world games. Alternatively, you can check out some of these immersive story games if your favorite Cyberpunk 2077 feature is its strong narrative design.

