Finally, a Cyberpunk 2077 mod that gives you a flying car

There are many fantastic Cyberpunk 2077 mods out there, including many improvements to vehicles – so why hasn’t there been a really cool flying car mod that behaves like the futuristic DeLorean in Back to the Future Part II? Well, now there is. You can now fly cars – and bikes! – in CD Projekt’s latest RPG game.

There are Cyberpunk 2077 vehicle mods to add police chases, car customisation, and even a fully functioning metro system, but not what seems like the most obvious mod of all – flying vehicles. Given how much the cyberpunk game genre focuses on future cities with them, it’s a surprise Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t already feature hover cars.

Well, until now, anyway. As spotted by YouTuber LastKnownMeal, you can now download a mod by creator Jack Humbert to let you fly cars and bikes in Cyberpunk 2077. It even adds wheels that turn down into thrusters like in Back to the Future. Flying bikes are also available, as is a rather terrifying first-person view.

You can check it out in action below.

You can also land the vehicle anywhere, including on the top of buildings, although don’t expect to be able to do much while you’re up there.

For more on Cyberpunk 2077, the first big expansion is due out in 2023. Who knows, maybe that’ll officially add flying DeLoreans.