Snag free Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty goodies courtesy of CDPR

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is almost here, so to celebrate CD Projekt Red, is offering us a slate of free rewards if you’ve played other games the studio has made. As one of the most beloved RPG game makers in the industry, you’ll likely already be in line for these free Cyberpunk 2077 goodies, but you’ve got to wait for the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release date, sorry.

We just got a massive trailer and release date for Phantom Liberty at the Xbox Showcase, and now CD Projekt Red is offering up a slew of free in-game rewards for the Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba-helmed spy-thriller DLC.

If you’ve played The Witcher 3 and Gwent, you’ll get some pretty snazzy extras in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty at no extra cost – just make sure you’re registered for the My Rewards scheme already.

All Phantom Liberty owners can get the Rarog Vest, while owners of The Witcher 3 can also get an inspired jacket and the Gwynbleidd, a sword “inspired by the legendary White Wolf himself.” That’s not all though, as owners of Gwent can also get a t-shirt and the Scorch pistol too.

To get in on the action simply go to this page of the Cyberpunk 2077 website. The free rewards are available for all consoles, Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, so don’t worry about where you play the game. It just means you’ll have different hoops to jump through to get the items.

If you don’t already own Cyberpunk 2077 don’t worry, as the game has a massive markdown on Steam alongside a bundle for the base game and DLC that’s 40% off, which is a lot of saving.

While you wait for Phantom Liberty to drop the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods will completely change and enhance your experience, with some of the greatest hacking games available on PC sure to scratch that sci-fi itch.