Keanu Reeves is back for this Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty trailer

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty made an appearance at the Xbox and Starfield showcase, as the RPG game DLC got a brand new trailer and an appearance from the one and only Keanu Reeves. With the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release date closing in, we’ve got everything new you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077 right here.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is coming out on September 26, 2023, so get ready.

Reeves took to the stage at the Xbox showcase, expressing his excitement to be working with Idris Elba, saying “It’s really amazing to share the screen with you Idris, it’s cool to be a part of this game with you man.”

Check out the new trailer below, which features Reeve’s Johnny Silverhand heavily.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is set to cost $29.99 / £24.99, with pre-orders for the expansion live right now. You’ll be visiting the new region of Dogtown and rescuing the new United States of America president in the DLC, with loads more side stuff to do as well.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty playtests have been ongoing at Summer Game Fest, and CD Projekt Red has already said that June 2023 will be when the marketing for the expansion gets underway, so you can expect even more news on the DLC in the coming weeks and months.

Phantom Liberty is also set to be CD Projekt Red’s biggest expansion in terms of cost to date, so we’re expecting something truly massive.

