Cyberpunk 2077 director open to small content updates in the future

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty and the subsequent 2.1 update marked the end of the game’s major content updates, but if the new and hopeful words of one of the game’s directors are anything to go by, CD Projekt Red could be open to new ideas from the developers, as long as they work. I wouldn’t hold out too much hope, but any news about more Cyberpunk 2077 is good news, right?

During a new interview, Friends Per Second co-host Ralph ‘Skill Up’ Panebianco asks Cyberpunk 2077 game director Gabe Amatangelo if CD Projekt Red is working on any more content for the RPG outside of bug fixes and maintenance, with 2.1 the last major update as the team moves on to The Witcher 4 and the Cyberpunk sequel, with Amatangelo leaving the door open for new ideas in 2077.

“There might be some small things in the future,” Amatangelo says of the RPG game. “It really comes down to how the focus is working on the sequel for Cyberpunk, and as opportunities present themselves, if there’s like a little something – a low-hanging fruit if you will, and someone on the team is passionate about it – we’re open to it. Who’s to say over the next couple of years, but nothing big.”

With CD Projekt Red detailing the development teams currently working across all projects between the Cyberpunk sequel, Witcher 4, a multiplayer Witcher game, and an entirely new IP, only 17 developers are currently working on Cyberpunk 2077. This will be for bug fixes and maintenance, but it also means we should never say never to any cool new ideas in 2077.

