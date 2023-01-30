This Cyberpunk 2077 makes smart weapons smarter

Cyberpunk 2077 smart weapons offer the ease of use of the Zorg ZF-1 pod weapon from The Fifth Element – you point the gun, and all the bullets will make sure they reach their target. The trouble is, the RPG game makes important distinctions between different areas of the body, and its smart weapons… don’t. Not to worry though: now there’s a Cyberpunk 2077 mod that makes sure smart weapons go for headshots.

The Actually Smart Weapons mod by Seijax alters Cyberpunk 2077’s logic for smart weapons, only allowing heads and other weak points to count as viable targets. “This means that weapons that can lock on multiple targets won’t waste bullets anymore, and will instead try to headshot multiple targets when applicable,” Seijax explains. “This means you can erly on the smart targeting and headshot from the hip.”

Few things in Night City are more frustrating than getting your hands on a piece of supposedly smart iron, only to have it insist on firing straight into a corpo goon’s heavy chest armour, right? Seijax says that since we already have cameras on our phones that can detect and focus on faces, it’s silly that this tech wouldn’t be widely available in the year 2077, too.

It’s worth noting that the Actually Smart Weapons mod will not work with the special ‘Skippy’ pistol you can find on the ground in an alley. Skippy, a sentient gun, can be used in either ‘Stone Cold Killer’ or ‘Puppy-Loving Pacifist’ modes, and the latter will force the gun to only shoot at legs. Actually Smart Weapons doesn’t change this by default, but the mod page includes instructions on how to alter this.

Check out our best Cyberpunk 2077 PC settings if you’re looking for some more performance in the gritty future hellscape of Night City.