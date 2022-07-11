Cyberpunk 2077 mod lets you hack enemies during takedowns

The breach takedown Cyberpunk 2077 mod gives you a third option during takedowns that uploads all your breach protocol hacks straight into an enemy's head

The gritty near-future world of Night City is full of expert hackers, and there’s a new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that lets you lean into that side of the fantasy a bit more fully. The breach takedown mod adds an option during stealth takedowns that allows netrunners to upload all their devious hacks right into an unsuspecting enemy’s skull.

With the breach takedown mod for the RPG game installed, you’ll find a third option when you grapple enemies. Along with the standard ‘non-lethal takedown’ and ‘kill’ options, players who have a cyberdeck equipped will also have the opportunity to ‘breach network.’

Picking that option will open up the familiar breach protocol minigame screen. However, since you’re physically interacting with the target instead of breaching remotely, you won’t need to solve the puzzle – all your breach protocol daemons will automatically upload.

Here’s what it looks like in action. Modder Scissors has, regrettably, changed the in-game typeface to Comic Sans, but you get the picture:

The mod also allows you to perform breach network on unconscious (but still living) bodies, and the option will appear when you approach a knocked-out foe.

You can find breach takedown over on Nexus Mods. To install, you’ll want to extract the files and drag the folders labelled ‘bin’ and ‘r6’ into your Cyberpunk 2077 install directory.

