This Cyberpunk 2077 mod gives driving more of a “Forza feeling”

Since the dystopian RPG game’s recent launch, a whole bunch of Cyberpunk 2077 mods have begun to bubble up, tweaking a range of aspects from Cyberpunk’s visuals to its NPC crowd sizes. Some have looked to tinker with the open-world game’s vehicles and driving, too, and now a new mod is looking to give the title more a flavour of one of the best racing games on PC.

“Searching for that ‘Forza-Feeling'”? modder Hunter04119 asks on the page of their ‘Realistic Driving Experience’ Cyberpunk mod. As that name reflects, the modder’s aim with their creation is to “provide the most realistic driving experience for Cyberpunk”, which involves adjusted handling and drifting, “better curve behaviour”, better braking, as well as working suspension and a shock absorber. The modder reckons it makes driving in the desert outside Night City in particular good fun.

While the modder says this might not be the easiest way to drive Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles, they think it’s the most realistic feeling they could achieve following their hours of tinkering with the game’s INI files.

If you’re keen to get an idea of the mod in action, you can check out a clip of it in use below:

You can pick the mod up on Nexus Mods here if you’re tempted to give it a go (just remember, as ever, to mod with caution!). Or, if you’re more of a classic games fan, you can read up on a Cyberpunk 2077 mod that makes it look like Doom (which should really be called Choom).