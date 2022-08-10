Cyberpunk 2077 mod adds a garage interior to explore

A Cyberpunk 2077 modder has opened up a building interior in Night City with some nice rewards inside, and says more like this are on the way

Cyberpunk 2077 mod garage: A male V wearing a padded motorcycle helmet holds a heavy machine gun painted with a flame design while standing in a cluttered warehouse lit by skylights above.
Ian Boudreau

Published:

Cyberpunk 2077

One of the persistent issues you run into while exploring Cyberpunk 2077’s bustling Night City is that most of the buildings are closed off – only a few key buildings have interiors that you can explore. Fortunately, Cyberpunk 2077 modders are working on adding more of those, and Krat0es ‘Unofficial Content Patch’ mod does exactly that with a nondescript industrial building in the Santo Domingo district.

The mod, which you can find on Nexus Mods, opens up the interior of the Red White and Used repair shop in Santo Domingo, just south of the river in the industrial area where you can see the big 666th Street graffiti. Getting in isn’t completely straightforward: you’ll have to head around to the side alley and activate a scissor lift there to hop down to an upper deck area.

From there, you can head inside through the door. Catwalk scaffolding and staircases lead down to the shop floor, and the place is littered with cables, tools, workbenches, and the usual detritus you see in Night City’s shabbier areas.

It’s all very well done, and fits in seamlessly with the rest of the open world RPG game. While there’s not a lot to do with the building – you can’t designate it a headquarters or anything – it’s worth poking around. The back room contains an incredibly powerful sniper rifle, if you’re looking for a new Cyberpunk 2077 weapon.

Our list of the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods gets updated pretty frequently, so have a look at that if you’re looking for new stuff to do, or ways to tweak the experience more to your preferences.

More Cyberpunk 2077 stories
Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

Popular now
Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.
Latest Deals
More from PCGamesN