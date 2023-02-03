Cyberpunk 2077 mod lets you eat your way through Night City

A Cyberpunk 2077 mod called Immersive Food Vendors adds new animations to restaurants, letting V take a foodie tour through Night City's dining hotspots.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty to be only major expansion says CDPR: cyberpunk character eating noddles whilst foes point guns to their head
Ian Boudreau

Published:

Cyberpunk 2077

There’s a lot of food on display in Cyberpunk 2077, but you rarely get to sample any of it – at least, outside a few pre-scripted cutscenes. Now, a new Cyberpunk 2077 mod adds new interactions at Night City’s many food vendors, so you can grab a hot dog or a taco as you make your way through the open-world game.

Immersive Food Vendors by Deceptious adds new animations to V’s interactions with Cyberpunk 2077’s restaurateurs. While you’ll still have to use your imagination to picture V gobbling down one of the game’s many microwave burrito varieties, the mod allows you to order and eat several food items that will now be seen in V’s hands as they’re consumed.

The mod includes animations for sandwiches, burgers, sushi, apples, a pudding desert of some kind, and hot dogs – in other words, all the basic food groups a growing netrunner could ever need.

Instructions for how to install the mod are included on the download page. You’ll need to install TweakXL for it to work correctly – otherwise you won’t see the new food items at all.

If you need some help getting around Night City, check out our guide to Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles – it includes the locations for every driveable car and bike in the game.

Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

