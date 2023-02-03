Cyberpunk 2077 mod lets you eat your way through Night City

There’s a lot of food on display in Cyberpunk 2077, but you rarely get to sample any of it – at least, outside a few pre-scripted cutscenes. Now, a new Cyberpunk 2077 mod adds new interactions at Night City’s many food vendors, so you can grab a hot dog or a taco as you make your way through the open-world game.

Immersive Food Vendors by Deceptious adds new animations to V’s interactions with Cyberpunk 2077’s restaurateurs. While you’ll still have to use your imagination to picture V gobbling down one of the game’s many microwave burrito varieties, the mod allows you to order and eat several food items that will now be seen in V’s hands as they’re consumed.

The mod includes animations for sandwiches, burgers, sushi, apples, a pudding desert of some kind, and hot dogs – in other words, all the basic food groups a growing netrunner could ever need.

Instructions for how to install the mod are included on the download page. You’ll need to install TweakXL for it to work correctly – otherwise you won’t see the new food items at all.

