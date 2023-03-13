Cyberpunk 2077 mod brings ultra HD overhaul to CDPR’s stellar sandbox

With Cyberpunk 2077 mods still all the rage for CD Projekt Red’s sci-fi open-world game, it can be difficult to stand above the rest. While we all love extra features, new quests, and general bug fixes, it’s the work of ‘Halk Hogan’ that you should be watching, as you can now dive into their complete visual overhaul of Cyberpunk 2077.

The previously announced Cyberpunk 2077 mod, that overhauls the RPG game with a HD rework, is here, and while this is just the initial release of the rework project – with more to come in the future – you can already expect improved graphics that preserve CD Projekt Red’s art style and direction.

Hogan also already made an incredible The Witcher 3 mod that reworked that game’s graphics, with this Cyberpunk 2077 mod his next CDPR-related project. So if you want to see Johnny Silverhand in a better-looking Night City you can, and don’t worry, Keanu Reeves loves his bad-mouthed character as much as you do.

Check out the Cyberpunk 2077 mod in Halk Hogan’s video below.

Don’t expect a world of change to hit your eyes with Hogan’s mod immediately, but do expect Night City to look visually cleaner, more refined, and with better textures. Hogan says the Cyberpunk 2077 mod has “reworked to high resolution various environment textures occurring throughout Night City and Badlands, including high-quality roads, walls, terrain, dirt, graffiti, vegetation, objects, and more.”

Hogan also says performance on most PCs shouldn’t be hit too badly with the mod, and you can even download either an ultra-quality or balanced version, with the former working best with 2/4K displays, and the latter working best with lower end cards that have less memory, as it takes up just around 400MB of VRAM.

You can download either version of the Cyberpunk 2077 mod to your liking, with Hogan’s previous work on The Witcher 3 also still available if you fancy a fantasy game with a complete rework.

If you want more, we’ve got a list of the best RPG games on PC right now, alongside a breakdown of all the Cyberpunk 2077 endings, if you want to get them all while revisiting Night City.