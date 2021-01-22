This Cyberpunk 2077 mod lets you control time itself

Sometimes we all wish we had more hours in the day, and that’s no less true in Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City. V’s got stuff to do, man, and sometimes that sun sets and the neon lights start to glow before we’ve got all we want out of the day. Now, though, a new Cyberpunk 2077 mod lets you slow down or even stop the passing of time as you see fit.

LimakXRobczuk’s new ‘Real Time Pass’ mod “completely overhauls” the dystopian RPG game’s time system, giving you far more control over how time passes in Night City. Options featured currently are real-time – so, the days and nights pass exactly as they do in real-life – as well as double speed, quadruple speed, default (naturally), and you can even pause time altogether.

You can also shift time about using hotkeys. The NumPad + and – keys adjust the time forward and backwards by one hour at a time, the modder explains, while the NumPad * key lets you cycle through the different speed modes previously mentioned.

You can alternatively assign these to the PageUp, PageDown, and End keys, respectively, if you prefer.

Those are all the options included so far, but the modder has already factored in some requests from users, as seen in the mod page’s comments section, so perhaps we could see even more get folded into the mod at some point.

If you’re keen to take control of Night City’s time, you can find the mod on Nexus Mods here. You can also check out our guides on Cyberpunk 2077 character customisation, Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles, and Cyberpunk 2077 bosses if you find you’ve got lots more time on your hands and are looking for some pointers on how to spend it.