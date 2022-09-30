This Cyberpunk 2077 mod adds Truck Simulator-style traffic fines

A new innovation has arrived in Night City: car insurance! A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod adds fines for traffic collisions, a bit like the penalties you see in truck games like American Truck Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator 2. With the Drive Carefully! mod installed, you’ll be fined for hitting other vehicles – and the fines go up for more severe accidents.

Modder Joe Parker explains that the mod enrols everyone in Cyberpunk 2077 in the new Night City Insurance Department. When you collide with another vehicle, repair costs are automatically deducted from your bank account. Different kinds of collisions result in different charges; for example, a minor rear-end collision at a traffic light won’t cost as much as a full-speed, head-on collision.

The fines are small enough that they’ll never really impede your progress – the majority are less than 100 eurodollars. You can change this, however, by editing the config file included with the mod. That file can also be altered to disable the display message when you hit another car.

Joe Parker says the mod has one known issue – you’ll sometimes get fined when two other vehicles collide, even if you hadn’t touched either of them. “Consider it a ‘quirk’ of the insurance system,” the modder suggests, and we have to agree that it does fit the dystopic corporate hellworld of Cyberpunk pretty well.

Head to Nexus Mods to download and install the Drive Carefully! mod. You’ll need Redscript installed first, so make sure you’ve got that set up correctly. As always, mod with caution, and at your own risk, chooms.