Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a fan-made Machinima movie, and it looks absolutely superb. With it coming out just before the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release date, you’ll get your last glimpses of the OG Night City before the RPG game is completely overhauled by CD Projekt Red. If you love the world of Cyberpunk 2077, then this will be a proper feast for the eyes.

Long gone are the early days of Red vs. Blue and G Mod Machinima, as proven by the absolutely phenomenal work from Jack Hunt, who has just released a trailer for a Cyberpunk 2077 Machinima movie – this is on a whole other level.

Releasing on Sunday, September 17, Cyberpunk 2077 The Movie looks to adapt some (or all) of the CDPR game’s narrative into a Machinima film, and you can watch the new trailer below.

With the Phantom Liberty DLC around the corner and Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 release coming sometime before that, the three-year-old game is about to have a major resurgence, making the release of the fan film all the more timely.

Personally, I love CDPR’s approach to keeping the player in the moment in Cyberpunk 2077. You can control the first-person camera in most cutscenes and see your V’s body and the clothes they’re wearing, and the uniformity of the UI makes cutscenes feel so much more immersive – especially when hacking.

That said, seeing a lot of the voice-acted characters from a more traditional film perspective is going to be a real treat too, as Hunt’s work looks really great from the trailer.

If you want to dive back into Night City ahead of the 2.0 and Phantom Liberty launches, we’ve put together the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods to enhance your experience, with a major update on the way for a complete Cyberpunk 2077 visual overhaul too.

