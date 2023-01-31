Cyberpunk 2077 ray tracing just got an Nvidia DLSS 3 boost

Cyberpunk 2077 DLSS 3 support is finally a thing, and it’ll help the CD Projekt Red RPG reach new frame rate heights on Nvidia RTX 4000 graphics cards. While the green team’s Lovelace GPUs can boost fps further than their Ampere predecessors, Frame Generation makes playing the game with ultra ray tracing settings switched on a viable option.

We all know that Cyberpunk 2077 can make even the best graphics card contenders sweat, and ray tracing adds salt to the fleshy frame rate wound. Of course, if you’ve invested in something like the Asus TUF Gaming GPU featured in our Nvidia RTX 4090 review, you’ll be able to churn out nearly 100 fps with every bell and whistle turned on. However, if you’re rocking a high refresh rate monitor, you’ll want to consider trying out the game’s newfound Frame Generation tricks.

As of right now, DLSS 3 is now an option with Cyberpunk 2077’s settings menu, and Nvidia says Frame Generation will let you max out “every setting and ray-traced option.” That may sound like a bold claim, but our own benchmarks suggest you can hit 140 fps using an RTX 4090 without much visual compromise. That figure dips to around 110 fps on the cheaper RTX 4080, and the RTX 4070 Ti can’t quite pull triple digits off, but you’ll still bag around up to 54% more frames compared to previous DLSS graphics options.

DLSS 3 support is slowly making its way to other games, so it’ll hopefully uplift performance across more of your Steam library soon. Recent editions to the fold include Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Hitman 3, and Dying Light: Stay Human, and it could be essential when it comes to ravenous ray tracing features in the future.

Sadly, not every new release wields the green team’s AI tech, but we’ve still got you covered. Our best Dead Space settings guide will help your PC handle any performance horrors on board the USG Ishimura, while the best Forspoken settings will potentially save your rig from Square Enix’s questionable specs.