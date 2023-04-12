Cyberpunk 2077 Overdrive gets even better with 4K upscale mods

With new Cyberpunk 2077 mods releasing every day, it can be difficult to decide which enhancements and changes you should add to the CD Projekt Red RPG game, but this ongoing 4K high-resolution enhancement project is perfectly minimalist, especially when paired with the recent Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.62 RT: Overdrive path tracing update.

This collection of 4K Cyberpunk 2077 mods comes from XilaMonstrr, who also added 16K dragon textures to Skyrim. The high-resolution Cyberpunk 2077 project is ongoing, kicking off all the way back in 2022.

From individual character models to food, drinks, and background containers, there are high-resolution upgrades for a lot of Night City thanks to XilaMonstrr. You can also download REDMod options for these files, which use AI upscaling to improve the detail and models across Cyberpunk 2077. This is different from the ultra HD overhaul for Cyberpunk 2077 mind you, even if it has a similar goal.

The “film-like rendering” path tracing mode was also recently released for Cyberpunk 2077, which uses AI to help provide an even better visual experience than ray tracing while keeping a high fps. So XilaMonstrr’s high-resolution textures are a perfect fit for path tracing, making Cyberpunk 2077 look as best as it possibly can.

XilaMonstrr says they’re “planning to upscale the entire game! For real!” and that it’ll likely be a couple of hundred mods when it’s done, making a sort of “next-gen graphics DLC” for the game.

“Cyberpunk relies heavily on post-processing and native upscaling for its graphics,” XilaMonstrr writes. “That means that most of the vanilla textures are very low resolution, with the game engine upscaling most of them at least 2x but as much as 32x the original, depending on your graphics settings.

“That technique allows CDPR to package the game much smaller, but the quality of this on-the-fly upscaling is nowhere near what carefully trained and chosen upscale models can do with powerful AI software. Since vanilla textures are already being upscaled, there shouldn’t be much of a difference in VRAM usage between these mods and putting your Texture Quality setting to High.”

Check out XilaMonstrr’s modding profile to download all of their current Cyberpunk 2077 upscale mods, with even more on the way.

Images courtesy of XilaMonstrr’s mod pages.