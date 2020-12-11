Cyberpunk 2077 patch fixes epilepsy triggers, DMCA issues, and crashes

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally here, but it’s not without its issues, including extremely serious issues for players with a history of epileptic symptoms. Even beyond that, there are a ton of bugs in the initial release, but the developers are already starting to address the biggest problems. The first patch for Cyberpunk 2077 is live, so here’s what it addresses.

Hotfix 1.04 modifies the flashing light effects that display before braindancing sequences, which had caused an epileptic seizure for at least one player in the press ahead of launch. The “effect has been smoothed out and the flashes reduced in frequency and magnitude”, which should reduce the risk for players who have issues with epilepsy.

The patch also ensures that the DMCA-friendly ‘disable copyrighted music’ option actually disables all the songs likely to trigger an automatic takedown. Previously, the studio had warned that a copyrighted song was not covered by the feature, and recommended streamers turn off the soundtrack entirely to avoid issues.

Beyond that, there are a whole lot of fixes for game-breaking quest bugs, and addresses some crashes. You can read the full list of changes below, or on the official site.

Quests

Fixed an issue with completing the final objective in Gig: Freedom of the Press.

Fixed an issue with starting conversation with Johnny at the end in Life During Wartime.

Corrected a rare issue with NPCs no longer calling V if A Like Supreme quest was abandoned mid-way.

Fixed an issue with Nix not going into his default state in Spellbound and KOLD MIRAGE.

Fixed issues blocking progress in I Fought The Law if the quest area is left.

Fixed inability to find Delamain in Epistrophy.

Fixed issues related to remaining in the second phase of the quest after finishing Pacifica fight with Ozob if played after Finals.

Fixed an issue with Nomads no longer present if V leaves the quest area mid-combat in With a Little Help from My Friends/Queen of the Highway.

Adjusted mappings and re-enabled quest tracker in M’ap Tann Pèlen/I Walk the Line/Transmission.

Fixed constraints on freedom to get up and sit down if neither blueline condition is met in Violence.

Fixed issues with time and space resulting from leaving the quest area or abandoning the quest in Following the River.

Fixed an issue with conversation with Johnny not starting after leaving the hotel in Tapeworm.

Fixed an issue with quest being blocked upon leaving the quest area before climbing the hill in Following the River.

Fixed the objective “Go into booth 9” not completing if the room’s entered too fast in Automatic Love.

Fixed Jackie’s issues with sitting still in The Ripperdoc.

Other quest fixes

Gameplay

Fixed the preview in weapon crafting.

Visual

Reduced vehicle appearance pop-in.

Speeded up switching first person perspective to third person perspective in a vehicle.

Fixed issues with animations missing from important quest NPCs during cinematics.

Performance & Stability

Improved stability, including various crash fixes.

Miscellaneous

Modified the flashing effect on braindances to reduce the risk of inducing epileptic symptoms. The effect has been smoothed out and the flashes reduced in frequency and magnitude.

Removed copyrighted songs incorrectly present in the game with “Disable Copyrighted Music” feature toggled on.

PC-specific

Switching language to default in the in-game settings now correctly sets it to the language of your Steam client.

You can purchase Cyberpunk 2077 from the Humble Store here.

Check out our guide to Cyberpunk 2077 PC settings for help with performance, or dive into our Cyberpunk 2077 gear guide and Cyberpunk 2077 weapons guide for some advice on how to build your loadout.