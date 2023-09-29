Another Cyberpunk 2077 patch is “coming soon” to fix 2.0 bugs

More Cyberpunk 2077 patch notes are on their way, developer CD Projekt Red announces. Following the arrival of the massive Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 patch overhauling many of the game’s systems, and the release of the Phantom Liberty DLC, Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.01 is set to rectify some of the more common and troublesome issues found in the update.

Among the improvements found in the provisional Cyberpunk 2077 2.01 patch notes are an adjustment to vehicle radio volume – a rather welcome change if you’ve been finding your music drowned out by the sounds of Night City. With Solomon Reed actor Idris Elba producing music for Phantom Liberty, you won’t want to skip out on his work as you explore the futuristic RPG game.

Also very welcome for many players will be performance improvements, with CDPR highlighting particular improvement when in Dogtown. Hopefully these should help you out if you’ve been struggling to keep the game running smoothly, but be sure to take a look at the best Cyberpunk 2077 PC settings to ensure the highest FPS you can get.

Some more of the highlights from the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 update can be found below, although CDPR says you can expect more in the full patch notes when they arrive. In the meantime, be sure to take a look at our Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty review to find out what we thought of the new expansion.

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.01 highlights

Here are the “most important fixes and improvements” included in the upcoming Cyberpuk 2077 2.01 update, courtesy of CD Projekt Red.

The distorted effect caused by selecting a specific dialogue option when talking to Johnny at the end of ‘Automatic Love’ will no longer persist on the screen.

V will no longer die in ‘The Heist’ by falling through the elevator when riding to the 42nd floor with low FPS.

Fixed an issue where the UI could show controller inputs when playing with keyboard and mouse.

Made it possible to properly switch to arms cyberware by cycling through weapons.

‘Gig: Breaking News’ will be properly triggered after approaching the quest area.

Vehicle radio volume will be adjusted so it’s not too quiet when compared to other sounds in the game.

Performance improvements for both PC and consoles, especially in the Dogtown area.

