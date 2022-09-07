Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty to be only major expansion says CDPR

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is going to be the only major expansion for the game, as it’s been confirmed that the recently announced DLC will be one of a kind for the sci-fi RPG game.

Set to release sometime in 2023 CD Projekt RED revealed the expansion yesterday on September 6, meaning the major expansion will release around two years after the FPS game’s initial rocky launch in 2021.

Now, the official Cyberpunk 2077 YouTube account has responded to comments on the Phantom Liberty release date reveal trailer, and confirmed that outside of this expansion, no other DLC content on the same scale is planned for the title.

One user said they were intrigued by the expansion and they hope more like it are planned for the future, to which the Cyberpunk 2077 account responded: “Glad to hear we sparked your interest! As for the future, Phantom Liberty is the only planned expansion for Cyberpunk 2077,” (via mp1st).

CDPR is undoubtedly going to be busy going forward, as the studio is working on the next The Witcher title, which it announced earlier in the year. The developer also confirmed in a tweet at the time that it will be moving on from its own REDengine to Unreal Engine 5 for the tentatively titled The Witcher 4.

Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t limited to the Phantom Liberty expansion for new content, though, as yesterday’s stream also revealed that the newest update for the game is out now. Called update 1.6 or Edgerunners, to tie in with the anime series, it adds a wardrobe transmog system that lets you change clothing but keep your previous character stats, alongside a number of new cosmetic options.

The update also has a few 8-bit spinoffs of previous CDPR games scattered around Night City, like Roach Race, which is based on none other than Geralt’s loyal steed from The Witcher series.

While the exact wait time for Phantom Liberty remains unknown you can check out our list of the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods to pass the time.