Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is about to drop alongside the CD Projekt Red game’s 2.0 update and completely overhaul and expand the metropolis of Night City. So much so that you might want to restart your adventure from scratch to get to grips with everything on offer. If so, you don’t need to worry about rushing the early game ready for Phantom Liberty, as I got to grips with a great feature I can wholeheartedly recommend returning players use.

CDPR has already revealed that you can skip ahead to Phantom Liberty with a new save in Cyberpunk 2077, and after playing the game’s DLC for our Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty review, I’m here to tell you that it’s actually a really great option if you want to go into the open-world game fresh when the DLC drops.

After you’ve looked at the Cyberpunk 2077 build planner and decided if you want to be a netrunner, bruiser, or just an all-around troublemaker, starting a new game will see you met with the ‘skip ahead to Phantom Liberty’ option.

This is what I picked for my time with the DLC, and I actually found that it helped me enjoy all that Dogtown had to offer more than if I picked up my year-old save that’s been collecting dust. CDPR has already recommended you start a fresh save, but this way of doing so is a great option too. If you’ve never played Cyberpunk before I’d say start a normal save, of course, but this is a great option for those of you coming back.

Very minor spoilers for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty to follow.

For starters, choosing this option picks up after the Konpeki Plaza heist, giving you just three base game quests alongside an instant calling to go to Dogtown, Phantom Liberty’s new Night City district. As someone who hates being disorganized, having a mostly clear quest log and inventory let me enjoy everything that Phantom Liberty had to offer in isolation before venturing out into Night City proper. So if you’re planning on starting a new game alongside the free Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update, this is a great option.

You’re also given an abundance of attribute and perk points straight away, alongside one free reset that lets you invest each of these exactly how you see fit while already a few levels into the game. Considering update 2.0 completely overhauls how the perk system UI looks and even adds extra perks to choose from, this leg up is really nice if you’d like it straight away.

If update 2.0 and Phantom Liberty mark your first time in Night City though, I’d recommend starting a fresh save from the very beginning. But if you’re returning then skipping the early game might just be for you. You’ll even be given a couple of guns and some cash, while still choosing between the three lifepaths and editing your appearance before you start as well.

It really depends on both what you want from Phantom Liberty and how you intend to play if you use the skip to DLC option, but I’m here to tell you that if you’re worried about picking it, don’t be. It gives you more than enough to get started, and prevents you from worrying about how all the 2.0 changes can impact your pre-existing saves too.

With the DLC almost here, you’ll want to check out all the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release times depending on where you live, alongside the biggest and best Cyberpunk 2077 mods if you want to further enhance your experience.