This Cyberpunk 2077 mod improves reflections without a performance hit

While you don’t need the best graphics card in the world to meet Cyberpunk 2077’s system requirements, you’ll have to go without ray tracing or DLSS. And by opting for the best PC settings on the game to help boost fps, you won’t be setting screen space reflections to maximum – although with these lower-resolution reflections, the resulting graininess is a common complaint, although that can now be changed with a mod.

Bring in mod creator nikobellic300901 – probably not their real name – who’s come to the rescue, with a reshade preset called “Grainy SSR Begone” over on Nexusmods (first discovered by Notebookcheck). It fixes the noisy reflections that you find on lower SSR settings an impressive amount, without affecting performance, as it “costs 1 FPS on most PCs”, according to Niko.

You’ll need the ReShade software for the mod to work, too. The author’s also included a recolour for the game, giving it a more “80s colour scheme”. There’s also a Patch 1.2 upcoming from CD Projekt Red hopefully bringing further performance improvements.

Add all this together and Cyberpunk 2077 performance looks like it’s going to improve, especially if you’re still rocking an older graphics card unable to upgrade thanks to ongoing stock issues.

Left: Vanilla. Right: “Grainy SSR Begone” reshade (Credit: nikobellic300901)

As you can see in the comparison photo, the mod does an impressive job of getting rid of those noisy reflections – particularly noticeable looking at the floor.