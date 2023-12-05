You can already save $20 on the Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

The Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is finally here, as CD Projekt Red releases the 2020 base game, all of the updates up to today’s 2.1, and the Phantom Liberty expansion in one package. If you’re a new player, or just looking for a change in platform to get access to all the great mods, I’ve already found where you can get Cyberpunk at a steep discount, and it’s not on Steam. In fact, it’s $20 cheaper than there.

This is it – the journey of Cyberpunk 2077 is over. CDPR is officially moving on to a sequel and new Witcher trilogy, so if you’ve been waiting to dive into Night City for yourself, now is absolutely the time to do so. It’s an RPG game like none other, and one I found to have completely improved itself.

While you can get the game in a Steam sale, the CDPR-owned and run GOG actually has it cheaper on PC. With a 33% discount until Friday, December 8 at 7am PT, 10am ET, 11am GMT, and Saturday, December 9 at 2am AEDT, you can expect to pay $55.10 / £43.59.

This is over $20 cheaper than the Steam price, meaning it’s a lofty saving for the launch of the Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition.

The full Cyberpunk 2077 2.1 patch notes break down how romance hangouts, the new metro system, races, and more work in the game now, alongside the excellent slate of revamped accessibility options and presentation now in the options menu too. You can get the game on GOG right here.

If you do bag the Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition on PC you’ll want to check out all the great Cyberpunk 2077 mods and Cyberpunk 2077 builds we’ve put together, both of which can enhance and streamline your experience.

