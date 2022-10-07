PSA: Cyberpunk 2077 update disables cloud saves temporarily

A Cyberpunk 2077 update to its cross-progression systems will see certain cloud saves temporarily disabled for the RPG game, says developer CD Projekt Red. The studio, which is also behind The Witcher series and runs distribution platform GOG, is performing maintenance on the open-world game that will pause some functionality.

CDPR confirms that it will be performing maintenance of the Cyberpunk 2077 cross-progression service on October 10-11, beginning at 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm BST / 2pm CEST / 10pm AET. Cross-progression allows players to carry their games across multiple different platforms, allowing your character and story to transfer between PC and console versions of the cyberpunk game.

CD Projekt Red explains that “During this time, auto saves won’t be uploaded to the cloud. Manual saves, quick saves, and checkpoint saves will continue to be uploaded as usual.” As such, it’s important to ensure that if you’re planning to play Cyberpunk 2077 during this time that you make sure to create manual saves rather than relying on the game’s auto save system.

Be sure to follow the CDPR customer support account on Twitter for further updates, which should ensure that you know when maintenance is complete. With many players returning to Cyberpunk 2077 following the release of its anime tie-in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, it’s likely that many people could be affected by this downtime – so don’t get caught out!

CD Projekt Red has announced new The Witcher games and a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel are in development for its leading franchises, both of which have seen phenomenal recent success alongside the hugely popular The Witcher TV series and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime. CDPR recently reported that Cyberpunk 2077 sales have passed the 20 million milestone. Be sure to check our guide to the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods if you’re jumping into Night City – just remember to save your game.